The legendary figure is coming to watch Rangers in the near future.

The legendary father of Rangers star Ianis Hagi is preparing to take in a match involving the Light Blues in the near future.

Gheorghe Hagi is a legend in his native Romanian after a playing career that involved playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Galatasaray. His son, meanwhile, has carved himself out as a favourite at Rangers and is now one of the longest serving players at the club.

He impressed during last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup final versus Celtic and after coming through extra-time in the match, it was a positive step after a difficult campaign for the current Romania international. The playmaker was frozen out of Philippe Clement’s plans amid a contract dispute with the squad that was eventually resolved.

Now he is back in the fold and on the grass, his dad is targeting a trip to Scotland to watch his son. There is an admission of happiness over where the star finds himself in the Rangers chain right now and the playmaker finds himself in an optimal position.

Hagi Snr said: "I'm going over to Scotland soon. I will go and stay with Ianis. I know he is very happy at the moment with the situation at Rangers. He's worked very hard because he's a boy who dedicated himself to football and football has rewarded him too.

"So I know he is very content where he is at the moment and he is in a good place. I am looking forward to watching him in action."