Rangers continue to be linked with this long-standing major transfer target.

After a mixed bag of results so far this season, Philippe Clement’s position as Rangers manager has been under the cosh.

A lot of speculation has surrounded the Belgian’s future but despite some sticky outcomes, Clement revealed just last month that there had been ‘no discussions’ with the board over his future. Even after Rangers’ agonising defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final, it has been reported that the outcome at Hampden Park ‘will not impact’ Clement’s job. In fact, the 3-3 draw has ‘bought him some time’ ahead of the new year, thanks to solid performances in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League recently.

While Rangers remain unbeaten in the league since October, there is still a significant gap between them and Celtic. Their Old Firm rivals have taken a firm grip on this season’s title race, boasting an 11-point lead over the Gers. With just three games left to play before 2025 rolls in, clubs are now preparing their shopping lists for the January transfer window.

Rangers have been linked with some exciting new targets ahead of the new year but there are some burning rumours that refuse to be put to bed. Lawrence Shankland is a name appreciated by many clubs, especially in Scotland, and Rangers have been connected with transfer interest in him for some time now. They were re-linked with the Hearts superstar over the summer as Clement reportedly ‘made a U-turn’ on the decision not to pursue him in January.

Of course, while Shankland stayed with Hearts, the rumours linking him to Rangers refuse to die down. He is once again being discussed as the Jambos struggle at the bottom of the table. Derek Ferguson has weighed in on the re-emerging link and has given his opinion on whether signing Shankland would be the right decision for Rangers.

“This is where the manager has to make a big decision. He’ll know what Shankland’s all about,” Ferguson told Ibrox News. “But personally speaking, I’m not sure Shankland is the answer for Rangers right now.”

Rangers have a lot of ground to make up in the Premiership, having slipped out of the title race early on in the season. Aberdeen remain Celtic’s closest rivals after going toe-to-toe in the opening weeks. However, the Dons have also faded as Brendan Rodgers’ side continue to dominate, with no defeats on the board yet.

Hearts have collected just 13 points this season and sit rock bottom of the table. With ten defeats on the board, they have already lost the same amount of games as last season, when they finished the campaign in third. Shankland contributed as astonishing 31 goals and eight assists in all competitions.