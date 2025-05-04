Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has also managed Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and plenty more.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has been spotted in the stands at Rangers vs Celtic - and could he be scoping out his next job?

The experienced Englishman was pictured by the Sky Sports cameras during the fourth and final Premiership derby of the season in Glasgow. Warnock had a brief spell as Aberdeen manager last campaign, the only time he has been in Scottish football, and hasn’t officially retired from management at 76.

It’s not the first time he has been at Rangers this season, taking in a victory against Hibs earlier in the campaign. Barry Ferguson is the interim boss and a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises - who also own Leeds United - is likely to bring with it a new face. One of the most recognisable football faces in the crowd was Warnock, and that had the Sky Sports commentary team speculating.

Neil Warnock would ‘fancy’ Rangers manager chance

The cameras panned to Warnock in the stands and commentator Ian Crocker said: “Former, briefly, Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock is in the stands watching the game. Neil probably pushing himself for the Rangers job, I wouldn’t be surprised. He would certainly fancy it.”

Celtic hero Chris Sutton chimed in with “There’s maybe an element of truth in that!” Warnock said in 2022 of Rangers to the Sunday Mail: “I had a couple of chats with one or two people at Rangers over the years about being manager. But it was just never the right time. People always connect me to Rangers but I wasn’t born a fan. When Gordon was at Celtic I used to come up to a few of their games as well.

“But I just loved Ibrox. My mate Stuart is a season-ticket holder at Rangers and he took me to my first game. From the car park outside, looking at that stadium, I was absolutely gobsmacked. I loved it. Then when I got inside, someone showed me around the Trophy Room. Oh my God, seeing all those cups. I was completely gone, I was a Rangers man then. Stuart McCall was an influence on me as well because he always used to rabbit on about the club and how good it was. When he was manager there for a short spell, I actually thought he might have got me in with him. I felt he needed a bit of experience beside him at that time but it didn’t happen.”

How Warnock spoke of Rangers at Aberdeen

Even during his time at Aberdeen, there were glowing words for Rangers. Warnock said prior to a game at Ibrox: "I know it's a long way Sharon my wife said 'ABERDEEN?' - but it's not for the money because I've had some good offers in the last six to eight weeks.

"I'd like to have a go in this league, and with a club like this. I can't change the squad because the window is closed and it's probably light in a little in some areas. But I'm not going to worry and go with what we have and try to enjoy it. I was going to start next week but the lure of taking over for a game like tomorrow night (vs Rangers) is too good really. "I've always wanted to manage up here. I've got a place down in Dunoon and my club is Greenock Morton. We've got bricks down there with the family name in Greenock. I've always liked going to watch a game there."