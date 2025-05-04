Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Confirmed starting XI’s for final Old Firm Scottish Premiership showdown of the season at Ibrox

Rangers entertain champions-elect Celtic at Ibrox this lunchtime in the final Old Firm derby of the season - but any notion of this game being a ‘dead rubber’ for both sides have been dismissed by the two respective managers.

While the Hoops wrapped up the Premiership title at Tannadice last weekend as they trounced Dundee United 5-0, Brendan Rodgers’ men have lost the last two meetings with their bitter rivals since the turn of the year. Their focus will ultimately be on the Scottish Cup final later this month, but reclaiming the derby bragging right will also be of utmost importance.

The Light Blues are on a five-match winless run in all competitions following a 2-2 draw with St Mirren last time out. Their last victory on home soil came at the end of February against Ross County.

What has been said in both camps?

Mohamed Diomande - Rangers

“We are feeling good, it is a game for our fans and for us also to try beat our rivals so we are looking forward to the game. It is important because we always want to beat them. We know the rivalry is from a long time ago and we know what it means for the fans and for the people that came to support us after a very long time they couldn't come in to support us at Parkhead, but it was good to get a win over there.

“It is going to mean something to our fans. This is going to be my first time playing with the Celtic fans at Ibrox. I don't know how it is going to be but we play for ourselves and we play for our fans. We want to make the people in blue happy so we will try and do that.”

Luke McCowan - Celtic

“We are the most consistent team in Scotland, that’s why we won the league. But I think it’s just more about showing to ourselves that it’s not about us winning the league last week, it’s about each performance that’s coming along with that and showing that we are champions, wherever we go, regardless of it being at Ibrox, or Hibs at home.”

On whether he is expecting a guard of honour from their rivals ahead of kick-off, McCowan stated: “No, not at all. But that’s just how it is, isn’t it? I don’t know how it would be if it was on the other foot. We’ll never really know I don’t think, but we will wait and see what happens.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s Old Firm clash in Govan...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Barry Ferguson has made four changes from his team that started the draw with St Mirren in Paisley. Leon Balogun returns in central defence, while Vaclav Cerny is also drafted back into the XI. Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami are the other alterations. Those dropping out include Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala, Bailey Rice and Celtic Park derby match-winner Hamza Igamane.

Liam Kelly, James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Jefte; Connor Barron, Nicolas Raskin; Mohamed Diomande, Nedim Bajrami, Vaclav Cerny; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Danilo.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3):

Brendan Rodgers makes two enforced changes to the Celtic line-up that thrashed Dundee United to clinch the title last weekend. Right-back Alistair Johnston (hip) and winger Jota (knee) are both sidelined with Nicolas Kuhn also absent from the matchday squad. In come Anthony Ralston, James Forrest and Adam Idah. There’s a place on the bench for 17-year-old B-team prospect Sean McArdle.

Viljami Sinisalo; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; James Forrest, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Scott Bain (GK), Auston Trusty, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Jeffrey Schlupp, Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Paulo Bernardo, Sean MacArdle.