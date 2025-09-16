The former Tottenham and Manchester United boss has been branded an ideal Rangers boss

A Rangers move to replace Russell Martin with a manager packing experience at clubs like Manchester United has been backed.

The Light Blues are coming under fire amid a calamitous start to the Russell Martin era. He has three wins from 12 as head coach and ultras group, the Union Bears, have demanded both he and CEO Patrick Stewart move on. That would leave Rangers hunting a new manager and Derek Ferguson reckons they should be looking no further than Jose Mourinho.

A legendary boss who has won the Premier League, Champions League and much more, the experienced gaffer is out of work after recently leaving Fenerbahce in Turkey. Rangers eliminated his side from the Europa League last season but his experience is unquestioned from stints with Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma. Former midfielder Ferguson reckons Mourinho was sussing Ibrox out last campaign.

Jose Mourinho as possible Rangers manager verdict

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “For me, it’d be amazing to see Mourinho rock up at Ibrox. I think he’d do a fantastic job, but whether that happens I’m not sure. One thing is for sure is that when he came to Ibrox last season, he was sussing things out.

“I’d pray he’d fancy a job like that. He’d be massive and he ticks every box. We talk about the Scottish identity, well Mourinho did his badges in Scotland so he knows all about the passion. He’s been to an Old Firm game and knows what it takes. He comes to life in those games. I’d love it to happen and I’m sure every Rangers fan right now would take him.”

A finance expert reckons a major financial break clause would be needed to swing a deal. Dr Dan Plumley told the same publication: “Mourinho has made a decent living out of good compensation fees. I’d say it’s likely he wants a lot of money to persuade him to come. And there would be a big break clause as well. A fair amount of money to get him whichever way you cut it.“

What Jose Mourinho has said about managing Rangers and Celtic

The Portuguese boss said earlier this year: “In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future? People can say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it's a league of passion. It's a league of passion. And for me, passion in football is everything.

"For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn't make any sense. And Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fan bases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?

“But in this moment, I have a job. Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan (Rodgers). Rangers has (Barry) Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I'm not searching for a new job."