The former Hearts, Everton and Scotland man’s exit was officially announced last week

A Rangers and Everton hero has provided a statement after time was called on his stint at a Premier League.

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed last week that David Weir was to be moving on from his seven-year association at the Seagulls. He joined Brighton as their pathway development manager in 2018, having coached with Sheffield United, Brentford and Rangers since retiring and was promoted to assistant technical director. He then became the main man after Dan Ashworth’s exit three years ago, with Brighton lauded for their recruitment work in recent years.

Having started out at Falkirk and Hearts, Weir was with Everton over eight years and made himself a fan favourite before returning north of the border to Rangers. In five years, he won three league titles, two Scottish Cup trophies and three League Cups, also forming part of their UEFA Cup runners-squad in the 2007/08 season. He is a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame.

David Weir statement on Brighton departure

He said: “It is the right time for me to leave, but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club, and I am really proud of what we have achieved — especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure.

“I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role, and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler. It has been a pleasure working with our women’s first-team head coaches, most recently Dario Vidosic. The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads, while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton & Hove Albion, they have all worked so hard to help the club progress. I’ll always be grateful to Tony, Paul and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton, and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”

Why has David Weir left Brighton?

Bloom said last week of the former Hearts and Everton defender: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

There is much unrest at Ibrox currently. Fans have had enough of head coach Russell Martin, who has won three wins out of 12 since arriving in the summer. Ultras group, the Union Bears, have demanded that Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart are removed of their duties ahead of their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final versus Hibs.