Predicted Rangers XI vs Dundee United: Clement listens to legend's 'all day long' demand amid 4 changes
They have been licking their wounds - and now Rangers are looking take out their hurt on Dundee United.
Philippe Clement’s side travel to Tannadice on Sunday looking to fully put a 3-0 derby humbling behind them. There could be introductions for new signings while seasoned pros will also have a point to prove.
Given they could be eight points behind rivals Celtic by the time the games kicks off, the importance of victory couldn’t be higher. One change we predict is Leon Balogun coming into centre-back, as boss Clement listens to the demand of Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson.
The former captain told Go Radio: “He’s been training. I would play Balogun all day long, all day long. I just like him and the presence he brings.
“He’s got good experience and does things really simple which I like from a centre-back. But do you know what he is there for? He goes and wins his headers, gets close to the No.9 and for me when he is fit and available.
“I would always play him and it would be up to who would be beside him. If you are going on Sunday’s game, I would put him beside John Souttar.”
Out goes Robin Propper from the centre of defence. Then, new signing Nedim Bajrami, Ross McCausland and Tom Lawrence, come in for Dujon Sterling, Rabbi Matondo and Vaclav Cerny to make it four changes from the side that lost to Celtic.
Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Bajrami, Barron, Diomande; Lawrence, Dessers, McCausland.
