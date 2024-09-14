Rangers manager Philippe Clement. | SNS Group

Rangers are on the road this weekend when they face Dundee United in the Premiership.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been licking their wounds - and now Rangers are looking take out their hurt on Dundee United.

Philippe Clement’s side travel to Tannadice on Sunday looking to fully put a 3-0 derby humbling behind them. There could be introductions for new signings while seasoned pros will also have a point to prove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given they could be eight points behind rivals Celtic by the time the games kicks off, the importance of victory couldn’t be higher. One change we predict is Leon Balogun coming into centre-back, as boss Clement listens to the demand of Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson.

The former captain told Go Radio: “He’s been training. I would play Balogun all day long, all day long. I just like him and the presence he brings.

“He’s got good experience and does things really simple which I like from a centre-back. But do you know what he is there for? He goes and wins his headers, gets close to the No.9 and for me when he is fit and available.

“I would always play him and it would be up to who would be beside him. If you are going on Sunday’s game, I would put him beside John Souttar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out goes Robin Propper from the centre of defence. Then, new signing Nedim Bajrami, Ross McCausland and Tom Lawrence, come in for Dujon Sterling, Rabbi Matondo and Vaclav Cerny to make it four changes from the side that lost to Celtic.

Predicted Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Bajrami, Barron, Diomande; Lawrence, Dessers, McCausland.