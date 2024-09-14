Rangers chairman John Bennett has stepped down for health reasons. | SNS Group

John Bennett is stepping down as Rangers chairman due to health reasons.

The Ibrox club have been mired in a state of crisis early doors this season. After the departure of CEO James Bisgrove, the club have been left hunting for a replacement but so far have been unable to find one. Then there has been the delayed renovation works at Ibrox which has forced them to play early home games at Hampden.

Philippe Clement had to operate on a sell to buy basis in the transfer market and they found themselves five points behind Celtic pre-international break after a 3-0 loss to the Hoops. It could be eight if Celtic beat Hearts prior to Rangers’ match with Dundee United.

Now Bennett has left his position with immediate effect due to health reasons and the hunt now goes on for a CEO and a replacement for the chairman. A statement reads: “The Board of Rangers Football Club today announces Chairman, John Bennett, is stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons.

“The Board wants to sincerely thank John for his service and significant commitment over the last nine years and wishes him a full and speedy recovery. It is requested his and his family’s privacy is respected at this time. Former Director, John Gilligan, will temporarily fulfil the role of Chairman until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“The Board thanks John for stepping in at short notice and believes his experience in senior business roles throughout a long and successful career, and also, as a former Director of Rangers, will be invaluable at this time.

“The Board is undertaking a robust process with the help of professional advisors to fill the roles of CEO and Chairperson. In the meantime, the club’s executive management team will continue to lead the club on a day-to-day basis.”