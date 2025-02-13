The latest Rangers and Celtic headlines.

It’s been a week of contrasting talking points in Glasgow when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

At the latter all eyes have been on the Champions League. A glamour knockout round play-off tie with Bayern Munich was the latest test in what has been an excellent season to date but the mood music couldn’t be any more different across the city.

Rangers lost 1-0 to Championship side Queen’s Park on Sunday to see them eliminated from the Scottish Cup at the last 16 phase. It has sparked an inquest into whether or not Philippe Clement should survive as manager.

Here are the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Ex-star’s Rangers sacking hunch

Former Rangers defender Ian Murray has a hunch that the club board will dig out the money to sack Clement if they really want to part ways. The experienced SPFL boss believes his ex-side lack a difference maker to really open teams up. He said to the BBC: "I was thinking about Rangers as a whole, and not just on Sunday, as they are very good in Europe, and then they struggle a bit domestically.

"For me they are so structured that, at times, they can be a wee bit predictable. There's no maverick in the team, someone to unlock a defence. It seems, positionally, they are coached so strictly that they can't leave their position which can work as I know managers that are very much for that. But sometimes you need players to get the ball and do something a little bit different.

"I just don't think Rangers have the players that are exciting too many people, certainly in the stands at Ibrox. I've seen a lot of Queen's Park this season, a really well-coached team, very hard to beat. In some games I've seen them get a real doing then come up with a goal they have some players who can do that.

"When you're at a club like Rangers the pressure is pretty high. Ibrox supporters are used to being entertained they demand to be entertained, they want to win. They are winning most of their games in Europe and domestically, but the entertaining side of it is not really there. The club have backed him really heavily until now, and people will say they don't have the money. But Rangers will always find £1.2million if they really want to.”

Celtic penalty surprise

It wasn’t to be for Celtic against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their play-off clash as they lost 2-1, needing a comeback away from home to get through this one. A major moment in the second half was a Dayot Upamecano challenge on Arne Engels being subject to a lengthy VAR check. Eventually nothing was given.

The official UEFA ruling was “The Bayern Munich player [Upamecano] played the ball in a fair manner before the contact between the players.” Pundit Pat Nevin was shocked, saying on 5Live co-commentary: “That huge amount of time, considering Dayot Upamecano stood on Arne Engels' foot in the box. I'm surprised by that. It doesn't matter if you kick the ball away, you're not allowed to kick people in the box. Them's the rules.”