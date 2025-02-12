The Bayern boss has been left pleased by one aspect of Celtic transfer work.

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has been left pleased by one piece of Celtic transfer business this season.

The Bundesliga giants are in Glasgow for a Champions League knockout round play-off match as a last 16 place is sought. Harry Kane and co bring a level of star power that Celtic will have to match but they have made their own big moves this season during the summer and winter transfer windows.

One player that’s come in and been a good sight for Kompany to see is Arne Engels. The Belgian international is someone the former defender keeps an eye and watched during his days as a youngster back in their native land. Kompany says that the must-win lifestyle at Celtic is priming the man signed in an £11m deal for a career at the top level.

He said: “I'm always happy to see Belgian players do well. If I remember well, I think I've seen him even play in the youth teams for Bruges. When I was in Antwerp, I used to watch the youth team games a lot. It was always good to watch them and imagine what their progression would be.

“Arne is 21 now, so he's in the right place. It's the right level. You get a taste of Champions League football, you get a taste of must-win football in the league as well. I think for young players, sometimes as important as the talent is the pathway. It doesn't always need to start with the top clubs in the world.

“You start with top clubs in different leagues and that gives you that winning mentality. Then you progress if you're ready to progress. He's got a good pathway. Many of the players from the Belgian generation that did well were actually at his age in similar places. So it's a good starting point for him.”

On the game, Kompany added when reflecting on previous visits to Glasgow as a player: “It's stayed with me for this long. I think City played here once when I was injured, but if I could have chosen to come back to one place as a player, it would have been here.

"It's not something that you approach with fear, I think you approach it with just a desire. In those games you can show how good you are. It doesn't always happen this way, that's why these places are notorious. But it happens as well, and as a player that's something I was looking forward to.

"The atmosphere, the psychology of the players that you're playing against being very different from what they were away from home. It's something that gives you a massive boost of experience for a young player in the moment. I think later in my career I found out you can enjoy these games as well. they're the ones you're looking forward to."