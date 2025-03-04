The former Rangers boss had a disastrous time at Ibrox but now works with a Barcelona and PSG hero.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He managed a calamitous era at Rangers - now a former Ibrox manager is having a ball managing an undisputed global superstar

The Ibrox club have had their fair share of managers over the last decade but one of the most turbulent reigns came with Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha. He failed to get a tune out of the players at his disposal and despite signing Alfredo Morelos who’d go onto make himself a fan favourite, the flops came in too high a quantity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Pena, Bruno Alves and Eduardo Hererra were jus some of the players Caixinha brought on before being sacked during the 2017/18 season. That season overall took a turn for the worst at Rangers who suffered hammerings off Celtic while also losing to clubs like Hamilton, Motherwell, Dundee, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. Now in his latest job in South America with Santos, Caixinha has swapped all that woe for living it up with football royalty.

Having had a stint in the money-spinning Saudi Pro League, Neymar is now a superstar under his control. The 33-year-old won eight trophies in his four years in Spain with Barcelona, including three La Liga titles and a Champions League. After forming an iconic front three with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar moved to PSG for a world record £200m in 2017 according to the BBC and clinched just the 13 trophies before departing and joining Al-Hilal in 2023.

Caixinha loving life with Neymar

Coach Caixinha only had praise for the former Barcelona and PSG man after another great performance by the number 10. He was a main man in opening the scoring for Peixe, in their 2-0 victory over Caixinha’s former side Red Bull Bragantino on Sunday night. It puts them into the semi-finals of the Campeonato Paulista.

He told Santa Portal: “He is a fantastic player. His game rhythm is complete. Now, other cycles will follow and he will fulfil them to be the Neymar that we all stop to see. He is different. Our concern is not who we will face, but preparing ourselves to win. With Neymar, it is easier. With a better rhythm, it will be even easier. But he does not do things alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very important how he interacts with others. The team is creating dynamics among themselves, I’m proud of the way they play. Those who work at the training centre are proud. The board and fans are too. That’s our concern. We want to take more risks and keep growing. Football is a game of 11 players and having the best helps a lot,”

Neymar loving Santos life

Just last month, Neymar spoke of how much he loved time at Santos with Caixinha after making an emotional return to the South American giant he joined Barcelona from. He told Podpah when probed on what the future may hold: "Oh man.

“I don't know, I don't know. But it's so hard. I've got five more months now, right? Six months. And I'm having one of the best moments of my life but anything can happen."