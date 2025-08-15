The Belgian boss has been out of work since being sacked by the Ibrox side in February

Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement has reportedly been offered a mega-money return to management on the other side of the globe.

However, the lucrative deal on the table could be withdrawn for several reasons, including the Belgian’s ongoing recovery from major surgery.

The 51-year-old, who was hired as Michael Beale’s replacement in October 2023, last just 16 months in the role before being axed by Ibrox chiefs in February amid a dismal run of domestic form.

The writing looked to be on the wall for the under-fire boss following the Light Blues Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Queen’s Park earlier this year, before defeat at home to St Mirren a fortnight later left Gers officials with no option but to relieve him of his duties.

The ex-Monaco and Club Brugge manager has been out of work since, but he could now be handed the chance to return to the dugout in CHINA.

Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad report that five-time Chinese Super League winners Shandong Taishan have a ‘concrete interest’ in hiring Clement as their new boss after parting ways with coach Choi Kang-hee.

It’s claimed they are on the lookout for an experienced European boss, with Peng Han currently in charge on interim basis - and Clement is “high on the list” of targets.

Shandong are believed to have already made initial contact with Clement’s representatives and hope to persuade him to make the move to Asia ahead of the start of the 2025/26 league season, which begins next January.

Clement recovering from a hip operation as he weighs up next move

A €1million-per-year salary has been put on the table, but there are some big hurdles to overcome beforehand with Clement understood to be keen on landing another European job.

He will take some time to weigh up his options after undergoing a hip operation earlier in the summer that needs a period of rehabilitation.

He was previously touted with a stunning return to the Belgian Pro League back in March after emerging as a front-runner to become Anderlecht’s next head coach before Besnik Hasi was appointed.

Clement explains disappointment at Rangers tenure

Speaking earlier this summer as he opened up on his Ibrox exit for the first time, Clement revealed: “They (the board) said we know we don't have the money that Celtic has for the moment. It was quite an old squad. So we know we're going to need four, five, maybe six transfer windows to gain money and to close this gap with Celtic.

“And it starts with getting young players in, develop them, make them better and sell them to build the club again where it should be. The board was afraid to say these things towards the fans because they were already very angry about the stadium issue. I was the only one speaking in the club because there was nobody any more.”