Ex Rangers boss plans stunning fifth return to management at 75 years old

The former Rangers manager assured fans he wouldn’t make a return after leaving his last post this summer but is tempted by an international offer.

Former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat simply can't kick back and relax in his twilight years as the 75-year-old manager gets ready to return from retirement for a fifth time.

The Dutchman is set to accept an offer to take charge of Caribbean island Curacao having insisted he was, once again, finished with football management following last season's campaign with Den Haag in the Netherlands' second division.

Den Haag was the very first club the former midfielder played for as a youngster way back in 1966 and Advocaat made it clear there was no chance of another return from retirement after closing out his career where it all began.

However, a leopard never changes its spots and the opportunity to take charge of Curacao, who are ranked 90th in the FIFA rankings and bidding to reach the World Cup finals for the first time in 2026, is a prospect that has seduced the old-timer.

Advocaat said : "We are still negotiating. It has not yet reached that point where I have accepted. It is mainly about the organisation. That has always been the big problem there.

"Hotels, planes, travel, it is imperative that players know what will happen when they arrive. I have previously arranged that in Belgium, but they have money there. Not so much in Curacao."

Dick Advocaat enjoyed a successful spell at Rangers (Image: Getty Images)

Should Advocaat accept the role, it will be the eighth international management position on his CV following Belgium, Russia, Serbia, Iraq, UAE, South Korea and two stints with the Netherlands.

The manager was of course in charge at Ibrox between 1998 and 2022, when he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a league cup over a successful time in Glasgow. Advocaat took charge of 170 Rangers games, winning 111, drawing 32 and losing 27.