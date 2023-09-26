The Gers are bidding to reach the last four of the competition for the third year in a row.

Despite recording a third straight victory against Motherwell at the weekend, Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping his players can improve their performance levels when they take on Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

There is a growing concerns in the Ibrox camp amid injuries to key players, with winger Rabbi Matondo becoming the latest name to face up to a period on the sidelines. The knee injury sustained on Sunday has ruled the Welshman out of action for SIX weeks.

Matondo joins fellow attacking options Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell, Danilo and Kieran Dowell on the sidelines and Beale must somehow deploy his strongest team available to avoid suffering a further setback against the West Lothian outfit.

Gers assistant manager Neil Banfield stated: “Rabbi has sustained a knee injury, I think he is going to be six weeks but we’ve got the squad all prepared. He’s added onto the injury list, which has come through the games and it’s part of what we’ve got.”

Livingston have been in dreadful form of late and David Martindale’s side were unable to lay a serious glove on 10-man Celtic, who had goalkeeper Joe Hart sent off, during their 3-0 defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

Beale is unlikely to make sweeping changes for this match, but a few fringe players could be handed an opportunity to stake a claim for the jersey with Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling both eager to impress.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Livi tonight:

1 . Rangers predicted line up vs Livingston - gallery (GlaW)

2 . Jack Butland - GK Kept another impressive clean sheet against Motherwell and was instrumental in helping his team mates secure maximum points with a number of timely saves. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . James Tavernier - RB The captain will be looking to drive his team mates forward and providing overlapping runs down the right-hand side.