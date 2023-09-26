Register
BREAKING
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement
Celtic defender Anthony Ralston signs new long-term deal until 2027
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa

Rangers predicted line-up vs Livingston as 2 changes made with Rabbi Matondo ruled out for six weeks - gallery

The Gers are bidding to reach the last four of the competition for the third year in a row.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Despite recording a third straight victory against Motherwell at the weekend, Rangers boss Michael Beale will be hoping his players can improve their performance levels when they take on Livingston in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

There is a growing concerns in the Ibrox camp amid injuries to key players, with winger Rabbi Matondo becoming the latest name to face up to a period on the sidelines. The knee injury sustained on Sunday has ruled the Welshman out of action for SIX weeks.

Matondo joins fellow attacking options Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell, Danilo and Kieran Dowell on the sidelines and Beale must somehow deploy his strongest team available to avoid suffering a further setback against the West Lothian outfit.

Gers assistant manager Neil Banfield stated: “Rabbi has sustained a knee injury, I think he is going to be six weeks but we’ve got the squad all prepared. He’s added onto the injury list, which has come through the games and it’s part of what we’ve got.”

Livingston have been in dreadful form of late and David Martindale’s side were unable to lay a serious glove on 10-man Celtic, who had goalkeeper Joe Hart sent off, during their 3-0 defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

Beale is unlikely to make sweeping changes for this match, but a few fringe players could be handed an opportunity to stake a claim for the jersey with Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling both eager to impress.

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how the Gers will shape up against Livi tonight:

1. Rangers predicted line up vs Livingston - gallery (GlaW)

Kept another impressive clean sheet against Motherwell and was instrumental in helping his team mates secure maximum points with a number of timely saves.

2. Jack Butland - GK

Kept another impressive clean sheet against Motherwell and was instrumental in helping his team mates secure maximum points with a number of timely saves. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

The captain will be looking to drive his team mates forward and providing overlapping runs down the right-hand side.

3. James Tavernier - RB

The captain will be looking to drive his team mates forward and providing overlapping runs down the right-hand side.

The no-nonsense centre half has been very composed in recent weeks and has always been a player Beale can reply upon to produce a solid shift.

4. Connor Goldson - RCB

The no-nonsense centre half has been very composed in recent weeks and has always been a player Beale can reply upon to produce a solid shift.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LivingstonIbroxScottish FootballGlasgow