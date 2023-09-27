Rangers star gives astonishing interview backing frustrated supporters’ Ibrox boos
Kemar Roofe is pleased with Rangers’ current form but admitted he wasn’t oblivious to the reason behind Rangers fans’ boos.
Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has sympathised with 'bored' fans after boos rang out at Ibrox on Saturday despite the Gers beating Motherwell 1-0.
On paper, three wins on the bounce for Rangers papers over the cracks of discontent starting to show among supporters, who perhaps feel their passion for the club is not equalled by players on the pitch.
Manager Michael Beale may be taking the brunt of that disappointment but thousands at Ibrox made sure Rangers players felt it too as they left the field of play. Forward Roofe was one of those who wasn't deaf to the sound but gave a candid take on the boos, sympathising with Rangers fans.
He said: “I suppose they are booing because they are probably bored, unfortunately. Trust me. We are not trying to play boring football. We don’t want that to happen. But we also have to take responsibility and entertain them a little bit more and play attractive football for them so they don’t boo us and they aren’t bored.
“Every game, there’s a demand to play with style. Every game, there’s a demand to look good, to please the fans and to entertain the fans. Yes, football is a results driven business. But it’s also an entertainment business. That’s why fans come to watch a game – to be entertained. I’m the same when I watch football. If the game’s boring, I’ll probably turn the TV off and do something else. It’s natural."
The striker continued to set out his determination to continue winning ways but with an added flair in tonight's Scottish League Cup meeting with Livingston at Ibrox.
Roofe said: “I genuinely do believe it’s a matter of time [before it turns for us]. At the same time, we also have to focus on the result. It’s the third game in a week. Sometimes you need to grind these games out.
"If we pick up the [league] trophy at the end of the season – do you think anyone is remembering that game, or the performance? No. They will remember the three points that helped us get the silverware.”