The Colombian has been taking part in extra gym sessions as he battles to keep his place in the matchday squad.

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton remains hopeful that Alfredo Morelos will sign a new deal at Ibrox after claiming the team is much stronger with the Colombian firing on all cylinders.

The Light Blues board were understood to be working on a contract extension for the striker earlier this season, but those plans were put on hold after Giovanni van Bronckhorst raised concerns over the players attitude and fitness levels.

Morelos was withdrawn from the Champions League squad to face PSV Eindhoven for their crucial qualifying tie but has since returned to the Dutchman’s matchday squad after declaring he wants to fight for his place in the side.

Alfredo Morelos may have had his 'head turned' reckons one former Rangers star. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 26-year-old has been limited to just a few substitute appearances so far this term due to the goal scoring form of summer signing Antonio Colak.

However, Hutton hopes he will put transfer speculation to bed by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club.

Advertisement

The former Scotland international told Football Insider: “I believe Rangers are a better team when Alfredo Morelos is in it and firing, playing with full confidence.

“I would like to see him sign a new contract and stay. I know his head has maybe been turned over the last season and a bit. The speculation around moving to different clubs, I don’t think that’s helped him.

Rangers may have missed the boat to get big money for Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Obviously after an injury last season,, missing a lot of football, Europa League Final, the maybe thought as soon as he was fit he was going to start and that didn’t work out.

“We know everything that happened but he’s shown another side, that he’s willing to work hard to get back in to the team. It’s up to him, the ball’s in his court.

“If he wants to fight for a new contract or go to another club, you have to be playing at a certain standard and he’s going to have to reach that to get either one.”