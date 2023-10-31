The ex Gers man posted a classy message of support for his compatriot after the Liverpool star’s father was kidnapped in Colombia over the weekend.

Former Rangers star Alfredo Morelos sent a message of solidarity to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz after the father of his Colombian compatriot was kidnapped on Saturday.

Police in the country are searching for Luis Manuel Diaz, who was abducted by armed men on motorcycles in the small town of Barrancas at the weekend. Diaz's mother Cilenis Marulanda was also taken but quickly recovered by authorities thanks to a roadblock near the country's border with Venezuela.

Police are offering a £39,000 reward for information leading to the rescue of Diaz's father. The Liverpool star was absent from the side's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday and the team sent a message of support by holding up a number seven jersey after Diogo Jota scored the game's opening goal.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Morelos added his words of support for Diaz and his family. The former Gers man said: "My brother, we are all united for the return of your father. Much strength."

Morelos spent six years with the Glasgow giants before leaving the side when his contract expired this summer . The 27-year-old striker, who bagged 124 goals in 269 appearances, now plays for Bazilian side Santos.

The ex-Rangers talisman knows Diaz through playing for the Colombia national side. Morelos hasn't played for Colombia since 2021, but did feature in the Copa America squad alongside the Liverpool star that year. The two also came face-to-face when Rangers met Diaz’s former side Porto in the 2019 Europa League.

Speaking after defeating Nottingham Forest, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp added his solidarity with the Diaz family. The German said : "We played in the most difficult circumstance I've ever had. It was a really difficult day, which ended with a good result.

"The best thing we could do for our brother was that we win the game and distract him a little bit maybe, all the rest was super special in the most negative understanding. After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no.