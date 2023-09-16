The Brazilian club are battling relegation and have relieved their manager of his duties.

Ex-Rangers star Alfredo Morelos suffered a nightmare start for his new club Santos after a heavy home defeat led to the shock dismissal of manager Diego Aguirre 24 hours later.

The relegation-threatened Brazilian side have relieved Aguirre of his duties after just five games in charge, leaving the Serie A struggler hunting for their FOURTH boss of a dismal season.

Former Ibrox hero Morelos was released by the Glasgow giants at the end of last season after six years at the club. He spent several months searching for a new club before eventually putting pen to paper as a free agent with Pele’s historical old club Santos 22 games into their league campaign.

The Colombian striker, who was linked with several European teams over the summer, made a forgettable first appearance as a late substitute in the 3-0 home loss to Cruzeiro on Thursday night.

It leave Santos languishing in the drop zone and now four points from safety ahead of a must-win clash against fellow strugglers Bahia, who sit two places above them in the table on Monday.

Uruguyan manager Aguirre was summoned by club officials to attend an urgent meeting following their latest defeat and he was later shown the door with a statement confirming the news.

It read: “By decision of the Management Committee and the football coordinator, coach Diego Aguirre no longer commands the Santos Futebol Clube professional team. The coach was informed of the decision by technical coordinator Alexandre Gallo, on Friday afternoon. The assistant coaches, Juan Verzeri and Juan Andres Iraola, and the physical trainers Fernando Pinatares and Ignacio Pinatares also leave their positions.

“Santos FC thanks you for the services provided and wishes you good luck in new challenges. In the match against Bahia, on Monday, Marcelo Fernandes leads the team on an interim basis.”

A disappointed Aguirre said: “It’s difficult to find positive things when we suffer this defeat at home. It’s an ugly situation. I understand the fans are suffering. We have to think about winning the next game, there’s nothing else to talk about.