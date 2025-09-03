Less than 24 hours after being released on Deadline Day, this ex-Rangers man has signed for a new club.

This summer’s transfer Deadline Day saw plenty of chaos as dramatics unfolded in the late stages of the window.

Clubs scrambled to complete last gasp deals as the time ticked down. While many got over the line in time, others failed to materialise, including Celtic’s pursuit of Kasper Dolberg. The striker is now in talks over a late move to former club Ajax, despite all signs pointing to his Parkhead arrival this week.

Further surprise decisions that unfolded on Deadline Day included the release of former Rangers striker Antonio Colak from Italian club Spezia Calcio. Less than 24 hours later, he has joined a new team.

Spezia Calcio released a statement via the club’s website just before 7pm on Deadline Day, confirming Colak’s contract had been mutually terminated. Young full-back Christian Cugnata was also released in the same manner.

Not even a day later, Colak has signed for a new club. The Croatian striker has penned a two-year deal with Polish club Legia Warsaw.

The 31-year-old has played for multiple clubs throughout his career. Colak joined Rangers three years ago from Greek outfit PAOK. The Light Blues were the 11th club of his career and he made his senior debut for the side in July 2022.

Colak scored Rangers’ winning goal in their Champions League play-off second leg against PSV, playing a major part in sending them to Europe’s elite tournament for the first time since 2010.

Despite penning a three-year deal with Rangers, he was sold after less than 12 months in Glasgow to join Parma for a reported £2.5 million fee.

Ex Rangers man joins Hibs European conquerors

Colak has joined Legia Warsaw, who recently dealt heartbreak to Hibs in the UEFA Conference League.

The two respective capital teams came up against each other in the two-legged play-offs last month. Hibs, who had fought hard in big scorelines to reach the play-offs, trailed to Legia in the first leg held at Easter Road.

After going 2-0 down, Josh Mulligan found a lifeline goal in the late stages of the match, giving them a chance in the second leg. The Hibees grabbed the chance with both hands with a stunning performance away from home.

Despite conceding first again, Hibs came back fighting with three goals to make the score 4-3 on aggregate. As the clock ticked down the minutes of injury time, they looked set to take the glory but a late crushing goal forced extra time.

In the extra period, Legia found another goal to retake the lead and despite having a man sent off in the 115th minute, the Polish club managed to cling on and snatch the win following the six-goal thriller.

