A former Rangers and Sheffield United man has reportedly put up for sale by his current club - alongside another ex Ibrox star.

In the run to the Europa League final in 2023, both John Lundstram and Borna Barisic played key roles. The midfielder arrived in 2021 from Sheffield United where he had spent four years and made 120 appearances, while Barisic had been at Ibrox since leaving Osijek in 2018.

Both have been at Trabzonspor together but new claims out of Turkey have claimed that both have not managed to hit the anticipated expectations set upon them. Now Gunebakis have claimed both players are being allowed to exit the club.

Why ex Rangers and Sheffield United man is being transfer listed

Reporting states: “A decision has been made for Borna Barisic and John Lundstram, whose future is a matter of curiosity in Trabzonspor. A decision has been made for John Lundstram, who Trabzonspor transferred from Rangers at the beginning of the season , and Borna Barisic, who they added to their squad from Glasgow Rangers. The claret-blue team decided to part ways for both names.

“John Lundstram, who was transferred with great expectations, fell short of expectations. Borna Barisic, who was loaned to Spanish La Liga team Leganes, also fell short of expectations, but could not get the form he expected due to an injury. Both players were on Trabzonspor's departure list.”

Upon leaving Rangers in 2024, the former Ibrox and Sheffield United man wrote on Instagram: “It’s with a heavy heart, I say goodbye to the place I've fell in love with, Rangers FC. I didn’t know when I walked through the doors, of a place I had no connection to that after three years it would have touched me like it has, it’s well and truly gripped me and now I’ll never be able to stay away!

John Lundstram on his time at Rangers

“After some amazing highs of the 2 cup wins, qualifying for the Champions League, and the unforgettable Europa league final run, and other amazing nights, days and memories, it will always pain me that I didn’t achieve what I came up here to do and win a league title! But I am extremely proud knowing I gave it absolutely everything I could every single day!

“So, Thank you to Steven, Gio, Michael and Phillipe. Thank you to my team mates. Thank you to all the staff that the people don’t see and may not get recognised as much, you are the heart beat of the club thank you! And Thank you to you, the fans! Without you there are no special memories that we all cherish! I’ll truly miss meeting you all every week outside Ibrox, the countless encounters around Glasgow, and all over the world! I’ll always be one of you! Untill next time.”