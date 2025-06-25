Rangers have made a summer signing that’s been hailed by Kevin Thelwell.

Kevin Thelwell has hailed a Rangers transfer deal as a key one after the done deal klaxon was sounded out of Ibrox.

Rangers have ushered in a new era of ownership under 49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh. Max Aarons has been unveiled as their new signing, a right back on loan from Bournemouth for the duration of the 25/26 season.

Aarons attracted the attention of big clubs early in his career at Norwich City before a move to the Cherries. He has spent time out on loan at Valencia and sporting director Thelwell sees him as a key transfer move for Rangers.

Max Aarons to Rangers latest

He said in a club statement: “We are delighted to bring Max to Rangers on a season-long loan. He is a player who has been on the radar of many clubs in recent years and, at only 25, he has experienced a lot in the game while also having plenty of room for development. We are excited for Max to join up with the squad for pre-season and believe he will be an important asset for the team in this upcoming campaign.

Head coach Russell Martin said: “Max is a player who I have always kept a keen eye on since he was emerging through the youth ranks while I was coming to the end of my time at Norwich as a player. He is a wonderfully talented player who is hungry to develop, improve and help deliver success for his side. We are pleased to bring him on board for this season, and I believe he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

What Max Aarons has said about Rangers move

Aarons told Rangers TV: “First and foremost, the size of this club was the main thing coming here, and as you say Russell was huge for me when I came through at Norwich, and Matt Gill as well. They both played a big part in my development, giving me little bits of advice along the way and they believed in me as I kick started my career at a young age, so they were huge in that.

“It was important for me to have a relationship with a coach and knowing how they work is huge for any player so that was massive alongside the size of this club, everything just matched up perfectly. I have had a quick walk around this morning, and I am taking everything in. I has been a busy morning, but the facilities are of an amazing level, and I am loving everything I am seeing here.

“As soon as I broke up from my loan at Valencia, I had a few weeks away and when I heard the move here could be coming about, I knew the boys were back a little bit earlier than was planned at Bournemouth, so I was doing some work. I am ready, and I have stepped up the training. Even though I was on holiday I have come in, I am fit, and I am ready to go.”