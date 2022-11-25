Warburton reckons Beale’s previous experience at the club will stand him in good stead if he was to be offered the job

Former Rangers and QPR boss Mark Warburton believes Michael Beale will be going through a “thought process” as he weighs up the potential risks and rewards of becoming Ibrox manager.

The 42-year-old Englishman remains the clear front runner to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Gers hot seat after holding talks with the London club about his future - a month after turning down a move to Premier League side Wolves.

Michael Beale looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate

However, he believes Beale must take his time before deciding if he wants take on a job that could have significant implcations at such an early stage in his managerial career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Warburton said: “I think Michael is well aware of the size of Rangers Football Club. It’s a global institution, recognised around the world for their history. It’s a fantastic opportunity but as far as I understand it there has been nothing official gone through yet.

“He will recognise the size of the club and will have established really good relationships during his time with Steven, and should it happen it will be very hard to turn down.

“Michael is a very smart guy, he will understand the implications of that and the challenge he will face. But at the same time, I’m sure Ross (Wilson) and the board will have his back and support him accordingly if they do go ahead and proceed with this approach.

“Opportunities like this don’t come along very often, so I think he’ll back himself to go and succeed in what is a unique league in terms of the rivalry with Celtic, the Old Firm, the passion of the fans and the weight of expectation.

“I was very fortunate to have Davie Weir (as my assistant manager) whose close association and history with the club was evident for all to see. I’ve got fond memories of my time there, it’s always a privilege to manage a club of that size.

“I think he (Michael) has to weigh it up, he’s in a good place after a good start to the season. So it’s a difficult decision to make. He’s been there already and enjoyed success with Steven and he’ll be intrigued to see if he can do that job himself. There’s also the chance of experiencing European football as well so that’s another factor.

Mark Warburton during his time as Rangers manager speaking to assistant David Weir at Ibrox

“He’s a young coach with a very bright future ahead of him and I think he can afford to choose wisely and be patient. He knows what’s involved at Rangers and knows what can happen. Any job of that stature carries huge risks and an element of danger, but I think he’ll have a good understanding of what’s expected of him and his staff should the offer come along.”

Asked if there would be any reason he would turn the job down, Warburton replied: “Absolutely. The fact he was offered a job by Wolves and chose to stay at QPR, he went through a thought process and made that decision for his career.