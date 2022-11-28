The Light Blues have agreed a deal to bring the 42-year-old back to Ibrox

Michael Beale has been pictured arriving back in Glasgow as the QPR boss closes in on a proposed move to Rangers.

The Englishman is set to be named as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor imminently after the Light Blues reached a ‘full agreement’ for the 42-year-old to become the club’s 18th permanent manager.

According to The Athletic’s lead transfer specialist David Ornstein, Steven Gerrard’s former assistant travelled north on Sunday evening after Gers agreed to pay the asking price to release him from his current contract in west London.

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale (right) spent three years working under Steven Gerrard and is now tipped to return as manager. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

He declared: “Beale has arrived in Glasgow ahead of his appointment as Rangers manager. His connection to Rangers and his relationship with sporting director Ross Wilson were key factors in the decision to leave QPR, having recently rejected chance to work in Premier League at Wolves.”

Another source, Fabrizio Romano, has backed up that claim and confirmed there is a ‘full agreement’ in place for Beale to take over at Rangers. He tweeted: “Rangers are set to complete the appointment of Michael Beale as new head coach to replace Van Bronckhorst. Full agreement in place as QPR wll look for new coach soon. Beale turned down Wolves job one month ago but he’s now set for new chapter in Scotland.”

The former Chelsea,Liverpool and Sao Paolo youth coach was spotted driving into the Rangers training ground at Auchenhowie this morning as the first-team squad reported back for duty after a two-week break.

GlasgowWorld told you that Beale had been given permission by QPR for their manager to formally open talks with Rangers hierarchy and those negotiations were at an advanced stage on Saturday. It is also believed that Beale wants to bring several members of his backroom staff at QPR with him north of the border, including coaches and analysts.

Beale recently faced backlash for attending a Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox while Dutchman van Bronckhorst was under increasing pressure. After a successful three-year spell as part of Gerrard’s coaching team, he took charge at Loftus Road in the summer after a seven-month spell as assistant at Aston Villa.

