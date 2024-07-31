Ryan Jack at full time during a UEFA Europa League group stage match between Rangers and Sparta Prague | SNS Group

The 32-year-old left Ibrox as a free agent in the summer and has been training with an Arsenal and England star in Dubai

Ryan Jack has revealed he’s had transfer interest from clubs in Scotland and south of the border that “excite” him as the former Rangers midfielder continues his search to find a new employer after his Ibrox exit.

The experienced midfielder finds himself in a predicament that he has never faced before in his career after leaving his boyhood club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. Now a free agent, the Scotland international is upbeat about the future and has refused to rule anything out as he looks to secure a new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack - who was part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad at this summer’s European Championships in Germany - has been linked with the likes of Premiership sides Dundee and Kilmarnock under trusted allies Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes respectively, whom he worked with previously during a seven-year spell at Aberdeen.

Now itching to finalise his next move and take on a fresh challenge, Jack admits he remains open to offers as he outlined the key necessity that he needs at his next club after a luckless run on the sidelines during his final two seasons with Rangers. “Yeah, it’s unusual for me,” Jack confessed about his current situation. “It’s the first time in my career that I’ve been in this situation, but I’m out here working hard with people I trust and it’s great weather to get fit for when I get a new club.

“I’m itching to get back in, it just needs to be the right place for me. I’m going from a club like Rangers, where there is that expectation that you go to work. That was massive for me, to get out of bed every morning to go and play for a club like that. I want something that can excite me and drive me on. I still feel I have a lot to give and a lot of good years ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if there had been interest from other clubs, Jack confirmed: “There's been a few, there has been a few abroad. In football, when nothing is in writing and nothing is concrete, it is hard to tell. There has been a few things out there, a few things which have made me excited. We will see where that goes. In my case, I hope it's not too much longer as I am itching to get back in and get involved.

“I am open (to all offers), I think that is something you can never close the door and say 'I am not doing this, I am not doing that'. I am not closed to offers, speaking to people, definitely not. There've been quite a lot of conversations I've had over the summer, with various managers, sporting directors, various clubs. I have spoken to a few managers in Scotland, ones that obviously know me. Not really too much on going to sign with the club, it's been more to see how I am, touching base and seeing how I was after the Euros. So there's been a few discussions in Scotland, but it's mostly been with managers who know me and that I’ve worked with before.”