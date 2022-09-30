The Northern Ireland international has been charged by the Scottish FA and received a club fine from Kilmarnock.

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty could face a 10-match ban after being served a notice of complaint over his alleged use of sectarian language.

The Kilmarnock frontman has received a “substantial” club fine after a video emerged on social media showing the 35-year-old reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says “Up the Celts”.

Lafferty now faces a Scottish FA tribunal on October 20 accused of not acting in the best interests of football and breaching a rule which includes a reference to the likes of ethnic origin, race, nationality, religion or belief.

Kyle Lafferty has been fined by Kilmarnock over his alleged use of sectarian language. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

SFA rules state that the punishment for the latter is a mandatory ten-match ban which can only be reduced “where exceptional circumstances are established.”

The Ayrshire outfit announced their internal investigation into the incident has been concluded, with the player committing to work with anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth and supporting the club’s community projects and educational initiatives.

A club statement read: “Kilmarnock Football Club has concluded its investigation into an alleged comment made by Kyle Lafferty which was circulated across social media via a video recording on Thursday, 22 September.

“The club can confirm that Kyle regrets his actions and acknowledges that he has let down himself, his family, the club and the supporters.

“Kilmarnock Football Club has subsequently taken internal action, including the serving of a substantial fine.

Kyle Lafferty during the UEFA Nations League B group three match between Northern Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina at Windsor Park

“The club has also engaged Scotland’s leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth, which will work closely with Kle on a one-to-one basis, in addition to delivering training to our first-team sqaud and academy squad members, to provide education which the charity believes is key to tackling Sectarianism in society.

“Kyle has committed to supporting the club’s community projects which will see him participating in Nil By Mouth’s educational initiatives, in addition to serving Kilmarnock’s ‘Football for All’ programmes on a weekly basis for the forseeable future.”

“A notice of Complaint has now been served and received by the club from the Compliance Officer at the Scottish FA with regards to the player, Kyle Lafferty.

“This hearing will be heard on Thursday, 20 October 2022. The club will now focus on fully cooperating with the Scottish FA’s investigation.

“Kilmarnock Football Club would like to thank Nil By Mouth for their ongoing support in this matter.”

Lafferty was removed from the Northern Ireland squad for their Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece last week, but manager Ian Baraclough claimed the incident was not necessarily the end of his international career.