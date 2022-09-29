The mouth-watering Tynecastle clash could have severe ramifications at the top end of the table.

Rangers can overtake leaders Celtic briefly at the top of the Scottish Premiership table if they secure maximum points against Hearts at Tynecastle in Saturday’s televised lunchtime kick-off.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side recorded a 2-1 victory over Dundee United on their last outing prior to the international break and the Dutchman will hope his players can continue build on that momentum ahead of a busy fixture schedule over the coming weeks.

The Ibrox club have had a mixed start to the season, with heavy defeats to Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League group stages and dropping four points against Hibernian and their Glasgow rivals early on in their campaign.

Alex Cochrane in action for Hearts during the Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Picture: SNS

They did, however, ensure the gap at the top of the table is down to just two points as the reigning champions slipped to a surprise defeat to St Mirren almost a fortnight ago.

Hearts - many pundits favourites to finish best of the rest again in third this term, have made a strong start to the season under Robbie Neilson despite suffering an early Europa League exit.

The Jambos remain unbeaten at home so far this term, scoring nine goals in three outings at Tynecastle but they have found life tougher on their travels in recent months.

Defeats to Celtic and Livingston coupled with a draw against Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby were a setback but a clinical 3-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park has set themselves up nicely for the visit of Rangers.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Heart of Midlothian vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, October 1st – kick-off 12.30pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12.00pm - half an hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app across all devices.

Subscribers in the UK and Ireland can also stream the game through RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN 15/4 | DRAW 3/1 | RANGERS 7/10

According to the bookmakers, Rangers are expected to secure a vital win in the capital. Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos is 4/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Antonio Colak at 9/2. Hearts top goal scorer Lawrence Shankland is the value bet at 7/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and David Roome, with Alan Newlands named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Hearts vs Rangers?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be boosted by the return of Jamaican striker Kemar Roofe for the first time this season after he posted a video in the kitroom at the club’s training ground asking if his jersey was ready.

Alex Lowry is nearing a return to full fitness following a month’s absence and Tom Lawrence may also be in contention for the first time since August.

However, goalkeeper Jon McLaughln is unlikely to feature, whil youngster Leon King sustained a knock on international duty with Scotland Under-21s.

Sheffield Wednesday are exploring a move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe.

Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi and John Souttar are definitely ruled out.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson continues to be without striker Liam Boyce due to an ACL injury that will keep him on the sidelines until the new year at the latest.

