Celtic to miss out on striker and Rangers urged to put ‘pressure’ on their rivals

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Thursday

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend at home to Motherwell.

Rangers have an away trip to Edinburgh to take on Hearts.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Celtic target to move to England

Celtic-linked attacker Garang Kuol is reportedly poised to join Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Central Coast Mariners youngster has been on Ange Postecoglou’s radar, according to journalist Anthony Joseph on Twitter:

However, the player is set to move to the North East of England instead.

Boost in transfer pursuit

The Hoops have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of Oscar Gloukh from Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

He is believed to be on their radar ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Record, the attacking midfielder has rejected a new contract offer with his current club.

Ex-Rangers boss linked with new move

Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty is being linked with a move to Sunderland.

The 47-year-old held the top job at Ibrox during the 2017/18 season.

The Daily Record has reported that he is now ‘set’ to link up with the Black Cats and manage the U21s side of the Championship club.

Pundit has his say

Barry Ferguson believes the Gers need to put the pressure on Celtic at the top.

Postecoglou’s men were beaten for the first time in this campaign last time out by St Mirren.

Ferguson has said on Go Radio: “Rangers need to go to Tynecastle and put a bit of pressure on Celtic. I fully expect Celtic to beat Motherwell, but you never know. You go one point ahead, you are top of the league and you throw it back at Celtic and see if they can handle it.

“With the result with Celtic you are back in it. At five points, I would never say it’s over at five points, but before St Mirren Celtic were looking relentless and blowing teams away,