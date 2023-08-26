The Rangers boss issued an update on the future of Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara ahead of the summer window climax.

Michael Beale has updated Rangers fans on potential transfer activity as the summer window prepares to enter its final week.

The Ibrox side, who eased to a stress-free 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday, briefly moved top of the standings as they warmed up for a crucial Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven, with the tie in the balance.

Following the win over the Staggies, Beale was quizzed on whether playmaker Ianis Hagi - absent from the matchday squad - is any closer to finalising a move away from Rangers, with rumours linking him with a transfer to Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv or Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Rangers manager Michael Beale during the 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Spain is another possible destination for Hagi, according to Relevo. They report that La Liga side Deportivo Alaves have made a seadon-long loan offer for the 24-year-old, although there is no options-to-buy clause included.

Midfielder Glen Kamara will complete his £5.5m switch to Leeds United next week, and Beale hinted that player movement is certain to take place over the coming days with several of the club’s youngsters could also head out on temporary loans to gain first-team experience.

“There’s nothing on that, there’s nothing on that,” Beale replied as he provided an update on Hagi’s situation and addressed the final week of the window in general. “We’ve got a really big squad so naturally I think one or two will look to go and get some football, whether that’s one or two of the younger ones.