Celtic and Rangers are both hoping to add to their squad during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Michael Stewart believes Celtic still have work to do in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Seven new signings have been added to Brendan Rodgers’ squad during the close-season and another new face is expected to arrive over the coming days as they close in on a move for Aris winger Luis Palma.

Although the likes of Marco Tilio, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki have all agreed to move to Celtic Park this summer, Stewart believes Rodgers still needs further new faces to strengthen his starting eleven over the final days of the window.

Speaking on BBC Sportsround, he said: “I thought it was quite telling when Brendan Rodgers spoke about how they have bulked up the squad, but they need to strengthen the starting eleven and they’ll be looking to do that.

“Surely that’s what you do first of all? You look to strengthen your starting eleven because those games are imminent and you need to get this starting eleven up and running and then you can look to bolster your squad. I don’t think, ideally, you’d be looking to do it in reverse. Which is almost what the manager was insinuating there.

“By the way, I think he’s right. I think that is a fair reflection of what has happened with the transfers, but I don’t think that’s ideally how you would be looking to actually do the work.”

Hagi speaks out following Rangers departure after late interest was snubbed

Ianis Hagi haș revealed he ‘fell in love’ with Rangers after he completed a loan move away from Ibrox.

Turkish outlet Fanatik have revealed Israeli club Maccabi Haifa made a late bid to secure the Romanian star on a permanent deal and were willing to pay around £2.5million to ensure the move can come to fruition. However, their pursuit of Hagi came to an unsuccessful conclusion after Spanish club Alaves secured his signing on a season-long loan deal and the 24-year-old has wasted little time in paying tribute to Rangers following his departure.

Hagi took to Instagram stating: “I was just a kid signing for this amazing, unique football club and my dream was to represent the club in the best way possible on the European stage and deliver trophies.