Who will become the next Rangers manager is proving a source of rumbling debate and chatter.

Leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has sent a message on the Rangers managerial vacancy - as a former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star puts himself forward for the gig.

The search is on for the next head coach after Russell Martin was relieved of his duties on Sunday night, following a 1-1 Premiership draw against Falkirk. He started the season with one win in seven on top of dwindling European performances that have put the club on the backfoot in Europa League territory.

Attentions have quickly turned to who comes next and Romano has had his say on the matter. In 20 words, he says that the club have already started the identification process for who their next manager will be, but as of yet there is no clear contender. Sean Dyche, Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl are amongst some of the names to have been mentioned early on.

He said via Give Me Sport: "Now the club is looking for replacement. As of this morning, no decision yet. As soon as decided, we'll update!”

One person who is reportedly keen is Dutch icon Mark Van Bommel. He had an elite career as a player, winning a Treble with Barcelona and also scooping two Bundesliga titles at Bayern Munich. He also won silverware at AC Milan and PSV and was an established Dutch international. Since retiring, the former midfielder has managed the likes of PSV, Wolfsburg and most recently Royal Antwerp.

In Belgium, he won a league and cup double in 2023. He's been out of management for over a year and has never previously played or managed in the UK, which would be a deviation from some of the names currently linked with the role, having already hired Martin this term.

Reporter Ben Jacobs said: “Understand Mark van Bommel would be interested in the vacant Rangers job. He’s been available since leaving Royal Antwerp where he won the Belgian Pro League in 2022/23. Van Bommel was one of the names approached over the summer when Russell Martin got the job. Rangers currently in the process of shortlisting with several names discussed.”

Van Bommel said of previous Rangers manager talks on talkSPORT: "There were some talks, but not directly to the board of Glasgow Rangers. With a lot of Dutch players and also, of course, [Former manager Dick] Advocaat .I played [there] once with PSV. It's an atmosphere that's unbelievable.

“I loved it at Antwerp as well, similar to Rangers. Of course, the Scottish league is a good league and it's a real challenge to become champion and then play in Europe. I think that's the big goal for the teams in Scotland.”