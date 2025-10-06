Here are some possible candidates to replace Russell Martin as Rangers head coach.

The hunt for another Rangers manager is underway after Russell Martin’s tenure had the plug pulled on it.

Amid a calamitous start to the season and maligned summer transfer window, the former Southampton and Swansea City boss has paid the price for a 1-1 draw at Falkirk. Fans protested against him and CEO Patrick Stewart prior to a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Hibs, where Rangers headed into that game winless in five Premiership outings and 10th in the table, and anger hasn’t quelled. He leaves Ibrox with one league win and the club in the bottom six.

Attentions quickly turn to who can come in and try to salvage this season at Ibrox, and build for the future. Here are seven possible candidates Rangers could turn to, from Everton links to a former West Ham United gaffer.

Sean Dyche (Last club: Everton)

This one sees sporting director Kevin Thelwell tap into his Merseyside connections, having worked with Dyche while in that same role with Everton. Dyche steadied the ship at the Toffees amid financial uncertainty and job at Burnley on a smaller budget has been lauded. He’d bring a more pragmatic approach but the former Everton would undoubtedly make Rangers harder to play against.

Steven Gerrard (Last club: Al Ettifaq)

Don’t expect this one to go away anytime soon. Gerrard is the last person to have won the league at Ibrox but management career since has gone awry with Aston Villa then in the Saudi Pro League. Was rumoured to be in the running last time out before Martin’s appointment and will be one pundits debate, possibly a crowd pleaser for certain sections too.

Kevin Muscat (Current club: Shanghai Port)

One that fans would love to see but the difficulty ante is upped as he’s at a club on another continent. Muscat combines a knowledge of the club from time as a player between 2002-2003 where he won a Treble, on top of an impressive managerial CV in Asia. Won the J League and Japanese Super Cup with Yokohama F. Marinos and completed a 2024 Chinese Super League and Chinese FA Cup double. A proven winner at various levels.

Danny Rohl (Last club: Sheffield Wednesday)

If Rangers go down the project building route again like they did again then Rohl wouldn’t be a bad shout. Progressive style of play was lauded at Sheffield Wednesday despite the Owls being marred in financial difficulties, which eventually sparked his exit in the summer. Another that was reportedly on the radar during the process in which Martin was hired. Perhaps a smoother transition in terms of playing style than others on this list.

David Gray (Current club: Hibs)

The domestic market is always somewhere Rangers could turn to and Derek McInnes is the usual shout, but given he’s just taken post at Hearts, write that off. Next up would likely be David Gray who’s guided Hibs to third place in his first full season as a head coach. Impressed in Europe too with the club he won the Scottish Cup at and has proven tactically flexible to get results. Maybe more unlikely but the best of the current domestic crop who’d realistically be available.

Graham Potter (Last club: West Ham United)

This would now probably fall into the controversial category given the mantra manager in Martin has just ended in a calamitous fashion. Graham Potter had much success at Brighton but since taking the leap to Chelsea it has all gone sideways for him and a stint at West Ham United was recently just ended. A big name but someone who’s managerial stock is not what it was, but get the Potter that was at Brighton and you’re onto a winner.

Kjetil Knutsen (Current club: Bodo/Glimt)

How likely this would be is unknown but the Norwegian has taken plaudits the continent over for revolutionising his current club. He’s won four league titles, implemented a successful player-trading model and now has them fighting in the Champions League. A manager the envy of many and comfortable in his role, but Rangers are still a more global name than where he’s at currently, and would offer a chance to work on a bigger platform.