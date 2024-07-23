Oliver McBurnie is a target for La Liga side Las Palmas | AFP via Getty Images

The former Sheffield United frontman is set for a left-field switch to a Spanish outfit

Boyhood Rangers fan Oli McBurnie is closing in on a left-field move to Spanish outfit Las Palmas - with onlookers labelling the shock switch as one of the “most random transfers of all time.”

The former Scotland international is a free agent after being released by Sheffield United earlier this summer and has been searching for a new club ever since, despite having an offer on the table to extend his stay. He was one of NINE players to leave Bramall Lane after the Blades were unable to avoid relegation from the English Premier League after a humbling campaign last term.

The 28-year-old striker, who has previously spoken of his desire to play for the Gers, now looks set to make a surprise move to Gran Canaria rather than Govan in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano who claims a verbal agreement has been reached with the La Liga club. It’s reported that McBurnie is pencilled in to undergo his medical later this week before signing on the dotted line.

The Italian transfer guru broke the bizarre news on his social media account this afternoon. He wrote: “Excl: Scottish striker Oli McBurnie, set to join Las Palmas as free agent after leaving Sheffield Utd as verbal agreement is done. Medical booked on Friday.”

McBurnie - capped 17 times for Scotland between 2018 and 2021 - was a member of Steve Clarke’s squad who was part in the memorable play-off shootout win over Serbia to quality for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament. He was born in England but has always retained a close connection to Scotland and has been consistently linked with a move to Ibrox throughout his career.

He now looks set to become the latest Scotland player to try his luck abroad and follows in the footsteps of Che Adams, who was confirmed by Serie A outfit Torino as their latest signing on Tuesday morning. And the deal has left some supporters scratching their heads in disbelief. One person commented: "Most random transfer of the summer”, while a second joked: “That’s a Fifa transfer if I’ve ever seen one.”

McBurnie has made no secret of his support for Rangers, which was passed on from his father. Speaking on the Stomping Ground Podcast in April, the frontman left the door open to a potential switch to Govan before he decides to hang up his boots. He said: "Listen, Rangers is a special club. Have you ever been to the Old Firm? I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching.