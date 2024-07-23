Rangers' James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have been linked with moves abroad | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers transfer business could be about to rain down.

Alan Hutton reckons Rangers would snap hands if that meant landing £10m for both James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

The pair are amongst the most long-serving stars within Ibrox currently, after the exits of Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack. Tavernier has interest from Trabzonspor - who Barisic and Lundstram have joined - while reports claim Connor Goldson is nearing a move to Cypriot club Aris Limassol.

Ex-Ibrox star Alan Hutton reckons both being over 30 plays a part in transfer fees, and that eight figures for both would represent good business. He told Football Insider: “I even found out towards the later end of my career, when you start going over 30 your value goes down because there’s no sell-on after that.

“If you’re 31,32, 33, and you go and sign for a team after that, you’re close to retirement so you’re never really going to make that money back so it’s an interesting one. You look at the likes of Saudi where Steve Gerrard is and the rumours that are circulating around the two of them, could that be a possibility?

“If you could get somewhere, £8,9,10million for the both of them they’d obviously snap their hands off. They’ve been great servants for the club, but the ages that they’re at that’s the big problem for me. There’s no sell-on value for this deal.”

Meanwhile, a move for Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani has had cold water poured upon it. With boss Philippe Clement admitting Rangers must buy before selling, he can’t see a fee of around £5m being shelled on the forward.

He added: “I’m not going to sit here and say I know him inside and out, but you can look at his scoring record, that’s decent. You’d like to think if he was going to come to Rangers the opportunities that he would get, different things like that, there’d be opportunities.

“That’s a lot of money now for Rangers, so there would have to be some sort of movement. I know there’s a lot of rumours with Dessers, is he going to be moving? Is Lammers going to be moving? There’s all these question marks.