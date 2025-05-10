Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How we think Rangers will line-up against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime

Rangers will attempt to end a six-match winless run when they host an Aberdeen side battling for a third-place finish and hunting down European football at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

The Light Blues’ runners-up finish was confirmed a fortnight ago after their arch rivals wrapped up the Premiership title with four games to spare. It leaves interim boss Barry Ferguson with several dead-rubbers to tick off before the club can focus all of their attention towards the summer transfer window and the completion of the American takeover bid.

It has been a hugely challenging season for the Gers, but they will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points against the Dons, whose away record has left a lot to be desired this term, claiming only 19 points from a possible 51 on the road.

Ferguson is still seeking that elusive first victory on home soil and he will have been encouraged by aspects of their 1-1 Old Firm draw with Celtic last weekend, albeit he must now make do without playmaker Ianis Hagi for the remaining games after damaging his knee shortly after coming off the bench.

It’s now unlikely that the Romanian international will kick a ball for Rangers again as he heads towards the final few weeks of his contract in Govan with scan results confirming he could face around six weeks of rehabilitation. No deal is currently on the table and it’s expected the 26-year-old will be on this move this summer amid interest from club in Germany, Italy and Turkey.

Providing a squad fitness update in his pre-match media conference on Friday, Ferguson said: “Ianis, unfortunately, is going to miss the rest of the season. I’m disappointed for him. I spoke to him couple of times. He’s hurting. To be fair to Ianis, he’s a brilliant kid to work with. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m gutted for him.

“Nana (Neraysho Kasanwirjo), he’s done well to come back. He’s still not at the level that I would want him to be. But again, he’s had a full week in training. So, hopefully we’ll see him on the pitch before the end of the season.

“Robin Propper trained today, so we’re starting to get a few guys back ready to play. As a manager, I want it to be difficult to pick an XI. I don’t want it to be easy. So it’s good to have a few guys back into the fold.”

Ferguson could make two alterations to his line-up with Clinton Nsiala tipped to be given the nod over Leon Balogun at centre-back, while Hamza Igamane comes replace Vaclav Cerny and renew his strike pairing with Cyriel Dessers.

Predicted Rangers XI vs Aberdeen (3-4-1-2)

Liam Kelly; James Tavernier, John Souttar, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte; Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron, Mohamed Diomande; Nedim Bajrami; Hamza Igamane, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Oscar Cortes, Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Ross McCausland, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Danilo.