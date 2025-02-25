An update has been provided by Fabrizio Romano on the Rangers manager situation and Steven Gerrard.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next permanent Rangers manager race is on and all eyes are turning to who takes the Ibrox club into a new era.

It’s an old guard of Barry Ferguson as interim caretaker, backed by Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor holding down the fort for now. But with a takeover by 49ers Enterprises possibly sweeping in over the summer and a new sporting director, it will soon be all change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2-0 defeat in the Premiership to St Mirren saw Philippe Clement handed his jotters and now it’s up to club icon Ferguson to try and get them as far as he can in Europa League territory. They face Kilmarnock midweek in the league before a home game vs Motherwell on Saturday.

Plenty of candidates will be mentioned with the Rangers job between now and the summer with Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard likely to be one prominent feature.

Romano’s Rangers latest

Nothing will be decided too soon but Fabrizio Romano has already provided an update on where Gerrard currently stands in the discourse of next Rangers manager. The transfer guru has wrote for GiveMeSport that while there have been no direct contacts with the Liverpool legend and boss that won them the Premiership in 2021, Rangers are assessing a whole host of options for coming in next.

Romano said on Rangers’ next manager: “At the moment nothing has been decided, so let's keep all options open. The club is assessing options to replace Clement but nothing direct yet with Gerrard or his camp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson demand

Meanwhile, the interim gaffer has told the Rangers players to expect hard graft under the watch of Ibrox legends with domestic matches ahead this week. He told RTV: “They are playing with Glasgow Rangers, it is a privilege walking into this training centre. Training will be tough, there's no doubt, but it'll be enjoyable as well.

“It is serious when it comes to the 90 minutes, it is all about winning at Rangers. That is how I was brought up and that is the way I want my players to be. You have to win every game with the demands and the expectation put on you here. When people come to watch, they expect you to win games, and I don't think we have won enough this year.

“The message would be you are going to see a team who are going to have a certain style of play, attack-minded and we are going to try to win every single game. We are going to be aggressive, which was a part of my game as well and I don't mean by going and tackling people, but I mean aggressive in the press.

“We just need to make sure we get it right but looking at the squad I do believe there’s a team capable of winning week in week out, so I am just excited to get started. We'll take it game by game but every game we enter, we enter to win.”