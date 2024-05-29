Rangers prospect Alexander Smith is close to agreeing his first professional contract

The youth starlet is eligible to play for Scotland and the United States through his dual nationality.

Rangers wonderkid Alexander Smith is close to agreeing his first professional deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated youth prospect - who has been tracked by a number of Premier League and MLS clubs - is reportedly set to pen a contract until 2027 with the Light Blues.

The 15-year-old midfielder holds dual Scottish and US nationality and it’s understood the Glasgow giants have fended off significant transfer interest to all-but reach an agreement with one of their brightest talents.

Romano has indicated Smith’s signature was a “top priority” for first-team manager Philippe Clement and the Gers board, with Arsenal among the big-named sides previously tipped for a move.

The eight-time capped Scotland under-16 international has also represented USA at the age group below and various clubs are claimed to have pushed to try and lure him away from the Rangers academy. But it now appears those efforts have been in vain.

Like many teams in Scotland, Rangers have struggled to retain some of their promising youth prospects to club south of the border before they ever make a first-team breakthrough.