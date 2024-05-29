Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been out of managerial work since leaving Rangers

The Dutch icon has been without a job since leaving Ibrox and has turned down recent offers to return to the dugout

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has ruled out a second spell at Feyenoord after confirming he is in talks with an unnamed club about making a long-awaited return to management.

The Dutchman has been out of work since being axed by the Ibrox side in November 2022 and has rejected a number of opportunities to return to the dugout since then. Earlier this year, he turned down an approach from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst was recently touted for a possible return to Rotterdam and featured on a shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool-bound successor Arne Slot next season. He previously spent two successful periods playing and managing the Eredivisie outfit.

But former Barcelona full-back van Bronckhorst has ruled himself out of the running for a job in his homeland by dropping a bombshell that he is currently locked in discussions with another club.

“Yes, I am still in discussions with a club,” he confessed. “There are things going on, but not in the Netherlands. I have a lot of contact with Feyenoord, but not in the way that I am in the picture as their manager.

“I have always been picky. Now is the time of the year when there is interest and you talk to clubs. So I am happy with what my life looks like now, but being a club manager is also great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad