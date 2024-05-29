Former Rangers boss 'in talks' over managerial return with mystery club – but it's not Feyenoord
Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has ruled out a second spell at Feyenoord after confirming he is in talks with an unnamed club about making a long-awaited return to management.
The Dutchman has been out of work since being axed by the Ibrox side in November 2022 and has rejected a number of opportunities to return to the dugout since then. Earlier this year, he turned down an approach from Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas.
Van Bronckhorst was recently touted for a possible return to Rotterdam and featured on a shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool-bound successor Arne Slot next season. He previously spent two successful periods playing and managing the Eredivisie outfit.
But former Barcelona full-back van Bronckhorst has ruled himself out of the running for a job in his homeland by dropping a bombshell that he is currently locked in discussions with another club.
“Yes, I am still in discussions with a club,” he confessed. “There are things going on, but not in the Netherlands. I have a lot of contact with Feyenoord, but not in the way that I am in the picture as their manager.
“I have always been picky. Now is the time of the year when there is interest and you talk to clubs. So I am happy with what my life looks like now, but being a club manager is also great.
“My ambition as a manager is not in the Netherlands. I had a great period at Feyenoord. I won everything you can win in the country, to do that again is not my ambition. Never say never, but not at the moment.”
