Rangers manager Philippe Clement | SNS Group

Rangers transfer business has been touted by the guru.

A transfer guru has pointed towards a busy end to the transfer window for Rangers.

The Light Blues have been in a mode of needing to sell to buy but have still had plenty of incomings. Liam Kelly, Vaclav Cerny and Robin Propper are experienced recruits alongside Connor Barron, Jefte, Hamza Igamane and Clinton Nsiala in the youthful department.

Rumours have been flying thick and fast heading into the final week of the transfer window, with the latest surrounding defender Kaiky of Almeria, who Rangers are claimed to have had a bid rejected for as per Fabrizio Romano. But that doesn’t mean the Light Blues are done this summer.

Discussing what could between at Rangers between now and the end of the window, the transfer guru believes last-minute deals can’t be wiped off a busy Ibrox slate. Romano told Give Me Sport: "They tried to sign Kaiky in the last 24 hours (Friday morning), they had a bid rejected from Almeria.

“It was close to €1million, plus a buy option around €7million. Almeria are not selling the player for these conditions. So let's see if Rangers will decide to return or not, but I think Rangers will be also quite, quite busy.

“That position has to be covered, the centre back position. And then let's see some other opportunity in the last minute. For sure, that could be a possibility."

That chimes with what Clement said in the wake of a thumping 6-0 win against Ross County on Premiership business on Saturday. He said: “I expect a busy week but more busy with incoming and a few outgoing. Outgoing, not for players who were in the squad today, that’s clear. More outgoings for players who weren’t in the squad.”