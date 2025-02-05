Rangers boss Philippe Clement had been exploring the option of signing a wide player on Deadline Day

Rangers’ January transfer window activity summed up exactly where the Ibrox club find themselves at present with no further reinforcements added on Deadline Day for the remainder of the season.

Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes was manager Philippe Clement’s only capture of the window, despite technical director Nils Koppen working on several other deals, including a loan option for a winger which failed to materialise.

Lyall Cameron was recruited on a pre-contract from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee, but won’t join up with Clement’s squad until the summer. GlasgowWorld understands that late bids were turned down for two current first-team stars, with one of those believed to be Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz.

But it was their failed pursuit to bring in another attacking option that left supporters frustrated and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed a player that Rangers had previously submitted a substantial offer for is close to joining Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Feyenoord move for winger after failed Rangers summer bid

Gonçalo Borges was the subject of a £5 million bid from Rangers last summer, which was rejected by Portuguese outfit Porto.

The 23-year-old wide man is now set to be on the move after a switch to French side Strasbourg collapsed, with the Eredivisie club looking to finalise a deal for a similar fee to the one that the Light Blues are said to have tabled.

According to Romano, a last minute offer could be forced through before the Dutch window closes. He tweeted on X: “Feyenoord submit official bid worth €7m to sign Gonçalo Borges from Porto. After bids from Strasbourg and Genoa rejected, now Feyenoord trying with deal brokered by Epic Sports. One to watch today with Dutch window to close soon, short time to work on paperworks.”

Rangers were also linked with January moves for RB Salzburg ace Yorbe Veterssen and PSV Eindhoven star Couhaib Driouech on Deadline Day as a potential solution to fill a position that was already short of numbers following Rabbi Matondo’s loan exit to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96.