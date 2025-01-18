Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rafael Fernandes has signed for Rangers on a loan move from Lille as their first signing of the window.

Rangers have agreed their first signing of the January transfer window, welcoming Rafael Fernandes to the club on loan from LOSC Lille, subject to international clearance.

The defender joins the Ibrox ranks for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, with an option to buy clause included in the deal. Fernandes’ arrival will provide much-needed cover across the backline for Philippe Clement. There is also room for him to develop into the future, should Rangers opt to make his stay in Glasgow permanent.

Following his move, Fernandes said: “I am very happy to be here, it was a club I wanted to come to since I heard about the interest, and I am really happy to finally to be here. My first impressions have been really good, I met some of my colleagues, some of the staff and all of them made me comfortable to start this new challenge.”

Nils Koppen explained Rangers had identified the defence as an area in need of strengthening this window. The Rangers Technical Director is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Fernandes ‘challenging for playing time potentially into the season ahead’.

Who is Rafael Fernandes and where is he from?

Fernandes is 22 and hails from Portugal. He joined Lille in January 2024 from Primeira Liga club Arouca, marking his first career move away from his home country. Fernandes spent a year-and-a-half with Arouca following his switch from rival side Sporting CP.

The defender failed to break into the senior side at Sporting, despite rising through the youth ranks from 2010 until 2021. Fernandes signed for Ligue 1 side Lille almost a year ago, penning a four-and-a-half year deal as part of his €3 million (£2.5m) move.

Fernandes has also represented the Portugal national team at both U18 and U20 levels, but he is yet to make his senior debut.

What position does Rafael Fernandes play?

Fernandes plays as a centre-back and will provide strong coverage for Rangers at the heart of their defence this season. However, the 22-year-old has had limited action at senior level so far in his career, so playing in Scotland’s demanding top flight will play a significant part in his growth.

“It is fantastic to have Rafael joining Rangers for the remainder of the season and he is another exciting young talent to add to our squad,” Koppen said.

“We identified the defensive area as one we wanted to strengthen this window, and it is great to be able to add Rafael. I am sure he can continue to develop his game at Rangers, and I look forward to seeing him challenging our defensive players for playing time in the weeks and months ahead, and potentially into the seasons ahead also.”

How does Rafael Fernandes fit into Rangers’ starting XI?

Rangers have made it clear that they have been looking to strengthen their options across the backline. Clement is currently working his way through a lengthy injury list as he hopes to get some key players back to fitness. Fernandes will provide much-needed defensive reinforcement and could even challenge for a spot in the starting lineup.