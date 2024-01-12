'Failed' ex-Rangers boss slammed by Man Utd legend as appointment questioned

Former Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been blasted by a ex-Manchester United icon after landing a new job with a top EFL club in December.

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has slammed former Rangers head coach Michael Beale, calling his appointment at former club Sunderland as "baffling".

The 43-year-old lasted just 10 months during an ill-fated spell Ibrox and was relieved of his duties following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen in September but found himself in employment again just three months later. It was a decision the former Stadium of Light favourite Yorke poured scorn on.

"Was I surprised at Michael Beale’s appointment? Well, people are given chances from failed opportunities and it baffles me. He was an assistant at Villa, did OK. Did OK at QPR then went to Rangers and got sacked and now he’s at Sunderland" explained the Trinidadian.

"Here we are in the space of a year and there’s someone like him in three or four jobs! You just trying to scratch your head at how that works and based on what results. He seems like a decent bloke, I don’t know him but I’ve listened to him on TV, but ultimately you need to be judged on results, right?" added the former United striker.

Dwight Yorke in action for Sunderland. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The 52-year-old former Premier League icon cited his appointment at the Black Cats as unfair, claiming former players like himself aren't given a shot at breaking into football management.

Beale has so far won two of his first four league games on Wearside but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Newcastle United last week in the FA Cup third round, the Magpies first win over them in over 10 years.

"And if I were to judge on his results, it’s not really overly impressive but he’s got another high-profile job at Sunderland. It’s unfair when someone like me is looking to seek an opportunity into football and you’re not getting the rub of the green in that sense.