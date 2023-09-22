Michael Beale scolds reporter after question about Rangers player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers manager Michael Beale scolded a reporter for labelling hotshot Bailey Rice as a 'special' player ahead of this weekend's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell. The Gers boss hinted at the need to use younger squad members this season, potentially as soon as this weekend with fixtures coming thick and fast, but added that he 'trusted one or two of the young ones' to step up this season, adding that it was a question of when and not if.

One of those young stars will likely be Bailey Rice , who made his senior debut last season and is touted as one of Scotland's next big things. The defensive midfielder is part of the Scotland under-17 side but continues to develop with the Rangers B-side for now.

At just 16 years old, Rice's involvement with the first team will have to be managed carefully and Beale was quick to shut down anyone getting carried away and labelling the teenager as a 'special' player quite yet.

Speaking after the 1-0 Europa League win over Real Betis, the manager said : "Be careful with the word special. He's a player with a lot of potential. He's trained with us now for a long, long time. He's trained with us through pre-season, I think he's been ready for a while to be in and around the squad.

"It's another step to go and play in front of 50,000 and the physicality of playing with men. He's a player I really like, there are others in the academy, I don't want to just highlight him. With losing Nico, I think there's an opportunity that could come his way.