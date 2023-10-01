The latest from Celtic and Rangers after the Old Firm rivals experienced contrasting fortunes over the weekend.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has thrown his support behind Celtic defender Nat Phillips ahead of this week’s Champions League clash with Lazio.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will look to pick up their first win in this season’s group stages when the Serie A club visit Celtic Park on Wednesday night. A red card shown to Gus Lagerbielke in the 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord on matchday one means will rule the Swede out of the meeting with Maurizio Sarri’s side and that could hand an opportunity to on-loan Liverpool centre-back Phillips.

The 26-year-old has made just two appearances since joining Celtic on loan in the final days of the summer transfer window - but Dalglish has insisted he ‘has no doubts’ over the defender’s ability to cope with such a big occasion.

Writing in his Sunday Post column, the Scotland legend said: “With Gus Lagerbielke suspended, Nat Phillips may be called in to partner Liam Scales.

“Nat hasn’t had much top team football in the past few months but I’ve no doubts about his qualities. He will handle the occasion very well.

“In the engine room, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley will all have vital roles to play. All three are operating together very nicely and can dictate proceedings in midweek. There is a lovely balance there and they can be the difference.”

Beale ‘only has himself to blame’ for Rangers troubles - Stewart

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart believes Rangers manager Michael Beale faces a tough challenge as he looks to turn around his fortunes at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Michael Beale reacts in the dugout during the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Goals from Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie condemned Beale’s men to a 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen on Saturday and that left Rangers seven points adrift of current leaders Celtic and three points behind second placed St Mirren.

Beale has received vociferous criticism as his side struggle to find form and former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart has insisted the blame can only lie at the door of the man in charge at Ibrox.

He told BBC Sportscene: “It’s going to be difficult because the momentum is well and truly going against him and his side.

