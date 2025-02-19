The former Celtic coach says he’s near a football pinnacle with the aid of ex-Hoops and Rangers men.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A band of familiar Rangers and Celtic men will be at Wembley Stadium this season for a cup final down south.

Birmingham City are making a break for the League One title under ex-Celtic coach Chris Davies, less than a year on from their relegation to the third tier from the Championship. They could make their trophy haul a double after a Football League trophy semi-final win over Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a whole host of players familiar to fans in Glasgow making up Davies’ squad. Tomoki Iwata has impressed since leaving Celtic last summer while Kieran Dowell, Ben Davies and Scott Wright have all joined from Rangers at various points this campaign.

The Blues were ahead in the game after Jay Stansfield - later subbed with a nasty injury - had netted after Rangers loanee Dowell put in some good work. Bobby Pointon’s leveller for a Bradford side managed by ex-Motherwell boss Graham Alexander left things shaky in the final minutes.

Then, Scotland international and ex-Livingston man Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to nod in an Iwata cross to spark wild scenes at St Andrew’s. The club will now return to Wembley for the first time since their Carling Cup victory 14 years ago to face either Wrexham or Peterborough United.

It’ll be Davies’ fifth trip to England’s national stadium after forming part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff when Swansea won the 2011 Championship play-off final. He’s also enjoyed FA Cup days out with Liverpool and twice with Leicester City who won the tournament in 2021. This ranks as one of his football pinnacles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davies said to Birmingham Live: “For me it means the world, to come to a club like this, all you want to try and do is make an impact and make the fans proud of their team and to try and be successful here.

“The opportunity for me to go to Wembley and lead a team out, for me as a football manager, is something special and something I’ll cherish. In my football career this is definitely one of the pinnacles. It means more because I’m the man in charge. I’ve had some great experiences which have really helped me develop and learn a lot, and deal with situations like tonight, but to take a team to Wembley in my first season as a manager is something I’m really happy about.

“When you’re an assistant manager you feel everything, the highs and the lows, six, seven out of 10. It’s painful when you lose and you’re up there when you win. But when you’re a manager it’s 10 out of 10. Emotionally, you feel the losses, you feel the difficult moments deeply and you feel the highs so much more as well, trying to stay level and calm.

“It’s the weight of the responsibility that brings more intense emotions and how you handle that is key. I’ve got a great job here, great support from the owners and board. I was very happy to take this job because I knew it was a great opportunity for me and I believed I could do something here.”