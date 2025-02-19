The ex-Rangers and Celtic faces are all in the mix for the vacant job at Partick Thistle.

Many players will go down the management route after retiring and these three ex-pros on either side of the Old Firm have. Now, they are all being linked to the same job after news coming out of Partick Thistle this week.

Kris Doolan has been sacked as Jags boss with their promotion hopes in the Championship hanging in the balance. They are out of the title race already and a 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers has been enough to end club legend Doolan’s reign in charge.

Now according to the Sun, former Celtic manager and player Neil Lennon is “among the early favourites to land the vacant Partick Thistle job.” Stuart Kettlewell also falls into that category, having recently left Motherwell.

Ex-Rangers interest

Some former Rangers faces come into the mix too. With managerial experience at Inverness CT, former Ibrox striker Billy Dodds is one in the mix. It’s stated “A Thistle source also highlighted the job done by Billy Dodds during his time at Inverness Caley Thistle.”

Then there is ex-Rangers defender Ian Murray who’s name is also in the hat. With managerial experience at Dumbarton, St Mirren, Airdrie and most recently Raith Rovers, Murray “would also be interested in succeeding Doolan.”

Caretaker boss Brian Graham would like the job full-time but it’s believed “are keen on attracting a more experienced figure.” Chairman Richard Beastall confirmed: “The board has made the difficult decision to part ways with Kris.

“This was not an easy choice. When Kris left as a player in 2019, it was said that he is, and always will be, a legend at Partick Thistle Football Club. That remains true today. On behalf of everyone at the club, we thank Kris for his dedication and wish him the very best for the future. He will always be welcome at Firhill.”

Lennon’s last dance

After a short-lived stint at Rapid Bucharest last year, Lennon said his next job may be his last. He also has time as a gaffer at Bolton Wanderers, Hibs and Omonia Nicosia. Speaking in 2024, the former Celtic midfielder and manager added to the National: “I'd like to get back in so I'm just waiting on the next opportunity. It may be my last though, I've done it for about 15 years now. I'd like to maybe do a coaching role for another three four years and then you'll take stock of things.

"I'm actively looking at the minute. There have been opportunities already since I came back from Bucharest, but nothing that's really caught my eye. Having said that, I'm really enjoying the media work and I'm really grateful for that, but the coaching is in you. I've been doing that for a long time and I'm only 53 so I'm still quite young.

"I would like another three or four years if I could at a decent level. But it's such a competitive market. There's so many good coaches out there and so many agents out there vying for positions. If an opportunity comes along that I like, then I would like to go back in again."