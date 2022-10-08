A look at al the latest headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers as both sides pick up wins in the Scottish premiership.

The Scottish Premiership title race is already hotting up.

Amid an under-par start from Rangers, it looked for a moment as though Celtic might take the early opportunity to pull away.

But Rangers have since made up ground to cut the gap to just two points, with both sides winning on Saturday.

It looks as though we will have another exciting title race this season after seeing the race go to the final few games of last season.

Meanwhile, both Celtic and Rangers have struggled in Europe, with the Champions League proving as unforgiving as ever.

Here we have rounded up the latest news concerning both clubs.

Welsh criticised

Kris Boyd thinks Celtic star Stephen Welsh got away with one after the defender failed to compete for St Mirren’s equaliser on Saturday afternoon.

Celtic somehow founf a way to get back in front ahead of full-time, though, allowing Welsh to escape some difficult questions in the changing room, according to Boyd.

“It’s something people have looked at as an opportunity to exploit Celtic,” Boyd said on Sky Sports. “Cameron Carter-Vickers coming back in, there’s no doubt you see his aggression, the way you go and attack it.

“But when you look at Stephen Welsh he doesn’t even jump. That’s your centre-back. You’ve at least got to go and challenge but he’s just standing still there. You’ve got to do better.”

Kent prediction

Rangers may yet have hope of tying in-demand star Ryan Kent down to another contract, according to Rangers TV pundit Alan Hutton.

“I think he might,” Hutton told Football Insider when asked if Kent could stay at Ibrox.

“He is in that situation where he is a good age, has a lot of ability, there will be teams sniffing about. He might want to wait and see what is out there.#“He has been at Rangers for a number of years now and I think there is still improvement to be made in his game and he will know that.