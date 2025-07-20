Here are five possible Rangers transfer additions according to AI.

Rangers are heading into Champions League battle but who could strengthen them for what lies beyond that?

Russell Martin’s first competitive games as head coach are ahead in the Champions League second qualifying round versus Panathinaikos. It comes amid a major revamp of the playing squad with the first team group in place for clashes against Greek opposition, but more signings are likely this summer.

Martin told Rangers TV ahead of the battle against Panathinaikos: “I am excited about Tuesday, I am excited about what we are going to see on the pitch. It is by no means going to be complete because we need time to really embed what we want and for the team to really look how we want it, but we need to put in a performance that looks like us.

“We need a performance that gives us a platform to win the game, to excite the crowd and to make them feel like this is going to be a team that they can connect with. The focus has very much shifted from conditioning to performance in the last week. The players have worked so hard, and they have a really good base of fitness. I have really been happy with a lot of the tactical stuff they have taken on but now it is about performance and being ready for that game and to win a game of football.

“There has definitely been a little bit of a shift in the dynamic, not in their work rate because they have worked so hard the whole way through it has been great, but I think you can feel that it is getting close now.”

When it comes to the transfer front, who could arrive at Rangers to give them the best chance in Europe and on the domestic scene where they are looking to take the Premuership title from Celtic? We asked AI to predict what will happen transfer window when it comes to Rangers. Here’s what Grok said.

Xavier Mbuyamba (Defender, Volendam)

Defence is an area where Rangers are likely to strengthen, with the likes of Ben Davies and Robin Propper facing uncertain futures. Grok said: “The former Chelsea defender has been linked with Rangers as a potential successor to John Souttar. Mbuyamba, a Dutch center-back, is reportedly available at a lower cost than other defensive targets like Robin Propper, making him an attractive option for squad depth. His physical presence and potential align with Rangers’ focus on long-term defensive reinforcements.”

Conor Coady (Defender, Leicester City)

Veteran is said to want Rangers move but club could still make a deal happen beyond the Panathinaikos clashes. Grok commented: “The experienced English centre-back is reportedly keen to join Rangers. Coady is said to be pressuring Leicester City to sanction his transfer, bringing leadership and Premier League experience to Rangers’ backline. His potential move is driven by the need for defensive solidity.”

Weslley Patati (Winger, Maccabi Tel Aviv)

The first of three wide men that are listed as possible options, with creativity key here. Grok said: “The Brazilian winger has emerged as a target for Rangers, with reports indicating interest in his attacking flair. Patati’s versatility and creativity on the wing align with Rangers’ need to bolster their wide options, especially as they aim to compete in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League.”

Alieu Fadera (Winger, Como)

Coming into Rangers with Serie A experience would be good experience with a Vaclav Cerny sized hole to fill. AI said: “The Gambian winger has been mentioned alongside other wingers linked to Rangers. While specific details about his current club or transfer fee are less clear, his inclusion in recent rumours suggests he could be a target to add pace and depth to the attacking flanks.”

Grady Diangana (Winger, Unattached)

Formerly of West Ham and last at West Brom, could be a low cost option to add flair out wide. Grok adds: “The Congolese winger is another player linked with Rangers, noted for his creativity and goal-scoring ability from the wings. His experience in the English Championship makes him a potential fit for Russell Martin’s system, which emphasises dynamic wide play.”