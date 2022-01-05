The midfielder has yet to feature for the Light Blues as he continues his recovery from a heart problem

Forgotten Rangers signing Nnamdi Ofoborh has vowed to make 2022 a successful year in a touching Instagram post following his nightmare start to life in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old has yet to play a solitary game for the Ibrox club since arriving from Bournemouth last February after a heart issue emerged in pre-season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard confirmed after a friendly in the summer that Ofoborh would be sidelined for the foreseeable future after doctors issued him with a medical “red flag” in his ECG tests.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard talking to Nnamdi Ofoborh of Rangers' before the pre-season at Firhill Stadium, Glasgow.

The club have since given the midfielder privacy as he continues his recovery in the background and Ofoborh has now taken to social media to reveal the serious extent of his problem.

He wrote: “This year has easily been the toughest year of my life.

“All the depression, anger, sadness and loneliness I’ve experienced but extremely grateful for the support from family, friends and teammates.

“It has been a tough year mentally and physically and as you can see a lot has gone on behind the scenes.

“Many doctors said I’m lucky to be here but I don’t believe in luck but the blessings from God. I owe it all to God for aiding me on this comeback trail. I will be back.

“2022 will have better days for us all. God bless you all.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have rejected a £2million bid for Croatian defender Borna Barisic from Watford, according to reports.

Watford have reportedly failed in a bid to land Rangers left-back Borna Barisic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Hornets have struggled defensively in the English Premier League so far this season and manager Claudio Ranieri had targeted the left-back as an ideal candidate to help shore up their backline.

The 29-year-old remains under contract until 2024 and any pressure on Rangers financially to sell their best players has been eased following Nathan Patterson move to Everton yesterday.