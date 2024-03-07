Mark Fotheringham lasted five months at Huddersfield.

Mark Fotheringham insists he can be the man who takes the title away from Celtic AND Rangers.

The former Hoops youth player lasted five months as Huddersfield Town boss last season. He has built up a strong reputation in the coaching world, most famously working with Felix Magath as assistant at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

He was most recently part of Jurgen Klinsmann's backroom staff with the South Korea national team. Only two teams are realistically in the Premiership title race every season but Fotheringham says he could be the man to buck the Celtic and Rangers trend if he got the chance to manage one of Scottish football's bigger forces. He believes his CV stands up to task when it comes to landing one of those jobs in the future.

Fotheringham told the Courier: “I would really love to put the cat among the pigeons with the Old Firm in the future, and I believe I’m the man to do it.

"I feel it is more doable now. If I do get one of the bigger jobs in Scotland, then you’ll see someone who is passionate in his belief that you CAN cause Celtic and Rangers problems.