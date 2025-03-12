The boss also counts Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan amongst former clubs.

A former Everton and Newcastle United boss has made himself known to Rangers as a next manager candidate, according to one former scout.

The next permanent boss chatter is heating up around Ibrox and interim boss Barry Ferguson currently holds the manager chair. He lost 2-1 to Motherwell on his return to Ibrox but wins away at Kilmarnock and particularly Fenrbahce have heightended his chances.

One manager who is said to have thrown his hat in the ring is Rafa Benitez. The Spaniard was last in the UK with Everton and also recently had an impressive stint with Newcastle United to add to his already bulky CV with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and others.

Former scout’s Rangers verdict

Mick Brown, who’s worked in the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United, claims to have heard first-hand that Benitez has put himself into the Ibrox reckoning. He told Football Insider: “Rafa Benitez has put himself in the frame at Rangers. He still lives in the north-west [of England], and whenever a job has come up in this part of the world, he’s been mentioned in the running for it.

“It’s been a bit of a running joke, in all honesty. But I hear he is looking for a return to British football, and that Rangers job is one he’s looking at. He’s talking his way into it, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to me that he’s interested.

“He wants the job and would happily take the job. Whether Rangers see him as a real contender is a different matter, though. I don’t think he’s going to be among the leading candidates there, they’ll look at other options too because they’re still considering a number of potential managers.”

Fenerbahce prep

Meanwhile, Ferguson will continue to get his Rangers troops ready for the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Fenerbahce, which takes place at Ibrox on Thursday after a 3-1 win in Istanbul. Captain James Tavernier said ahead of the game to the Daily Record: “Obviously we were delighted with how we performed in Istanbul. When you think about it though, it's also disappointing because domestically you want to see these performances and we've not managed that.

“It is what it is, we've got to learn our lessons from these games because as we have shown in Europe and again last Thursday night, we can play really well. Defensively, we limited their chances, even when they put the three big lads up front in the second half. We were clinical when we went forward. Heading home, we could have been five or six ahead. So we’re delighted with the performance and the result, but it's only halfway. Everyone’s aware of that.

“it’s definitely not over. We'll treat it as nil-nil going into Ibrox. We can use our fans and treat it like a must-win. We've got to be strong defensively, to keep a clean sheet. There was a lot of noise from the Fenerbahce fans in the first game and we’re going to need all our fans in the second leg at Ibrox.